2222 N 22nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath fully upgraded won't last long! - This completely remodeled home has it all! Using a modern grey palette, the owners have created a calm, spacious retreat right in the middle of town. Wood-look tile floors are durable and neutral, marble kitchen counters and large kitchen island and white shaker cabinets make the kitchen a cook's delight. The perfectly laid out floor plan offers privacy for the master. The master bath has a very large shower with custom tile accents! The home features an indoor laundry room with tons of storage! New brushed stainless hardware, paneled doors and modern ceiling fans and light fixtures bring this charming home a lot of style.



To schedule a showing call Alex 480-815-9313



(RLNE5135016)