Phoenix, AZ
22218 N 34th Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22218 N 34th Dr

22218 North 34th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22218 North 34th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Best location and neighbor in north Phoenix - Property Id: 88741

Huge master bed room, walk-in closet and back yard. Great neighborhood with mountain view, beautiful green grass sport yard look from the front of the house, great neighbors, safe for children to play and to go school within 3 minutes away from great school. You would love enjoy and feel the breezing on the back yard. RV gate and plenty space for your garden and living feel right at home. A great location in north Phoenix access both freeway I17 and 10 N to commute for shopping and work. We're only accepting application with good credit reports and stable incomes. If you do not have good credit, please not apply to save your money. Save at least $100 per month for property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88741
Property Id 88741

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4545506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22218 N 34th Dr have any available units?
22218 N 34th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22218 N 34th Dr have?
Some of 22218 N 34th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22218 N 34th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22218 N 34th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22218 N 34th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 22218 N 34th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22218 N 34th Dr offer parking?
No, 22218 N 34th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 22218 N 34th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22218 N 34th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22218 N 34th Dr have a pool?
No, 22218 N 34th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 22218 N 34th Dr have accessible units?
No, 22218 N 34th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22218 N 34th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22218 N 34th Dr has units with dishwashers.
