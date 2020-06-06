22218 N 34th Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range walk in closets Property Amenities

Best location and neighbor in north Phoenix - Property Id: 88741



Huge master bed room, walk-in closet and back yard. Great neighborhood with mountain view, beautiful green grass sport yard look from the front of the house, great neighbors, safe for children to play and to go school within 3 minutes away from great school. You would love enjoy and feel the breezing on the back yard. RV gate and plenty space for your garden and living feel right at home. A great location in north Phoenix access both freeway I17 and 10 N to commute for shopping and work. We're only accepting application with good credit reports and stable incomes. If you do not have good credit, please not apply to save your money. Save at least $100 per month for property.



Send My Credit Report</>

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88741

Property Id 88741



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4545506)