Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
22215 N 51ST Street
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

22215 N 51ST Street

22215 North 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

22215 North 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Location,location,location! Gorgeous home in gated, Glenn Eagle Golf Community in Desert Ridge. Golf course lot w/ private spoo/lspa & sought after privacy & mountain views. Recently remodeled w/ stone floors, gas burning fireplace. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upgraded kitchen w/ granite, stainless steel appliances, & an island great for entertaining. Well maintained home, shows pride of ownership w/ Solar & lower electric bills. Glen Eagle is conveniently located near countless shopping & dining options including High Street, Desert Ridge Marketplace, and an AMC 18 Movie theater. Neighboring the renowned JW Marriott. The 101 and 51 Freeways are just a few miles away, making it easy to get anywhere in the valley. Children in Glen Eagle attend the highly rated Paradise Vally School Distric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22215 N 51ST Street have any available units?
22215 N 51ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22215 N 51ST Street have?
Some of 22215 N 51ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22215 N 51ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
22215 N 51ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22215 N 51ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 22215 N 51ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22215 N 51ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 22215 N 51ST Street offers parking.
Does 22215 N 51ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22215 N 51ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22215 N 51ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 22215 N 51ST Street has a pool.
Does 22215 N 51ST Street have accessible units?
No, 22215 N 51ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22215 N 51ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22215 N 51ST Street has units with dishwashers.

