Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful house located in Coronado Historic District. Minutes away from Shops, Restaurants, Downtown Phoenix, Major Freeways and Sky Harbor Airport. This house is 930 Sq Ft, 2 bed and 1 bath. It includes laminate flooring throughout the house. It has a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Huge backyard with covered patio. It also has a detached bonus room in the backyard. Don't want to miss out on this opportunity. Come see and lease today!