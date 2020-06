Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A must see! Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath home in Fairview Place Historic District. Great open floor plan, plenty of natural light, beautiful and spacious with many custom features. Not your regular rental for sure! Washer and Dryer included. Your dog is more than welcome, his doggy door has already been installed! Downtown Phoenix is thriving and you will be just minutes from new restaurants, coffee shops and fun!