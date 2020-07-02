22110 N 36TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Fantastic like-new single family home in Aviano with spacious back yard. Tons of upgrades. Impeccably maintained. New paint inside and out, new carpet. Granite surfaces everywhere. Huge paver patio, fire pit, built-in barbecue, and water feature. Wide open floor plan provides a perfect party setting. Enormous master closet. Aviano clubhouse facility with gym, tennis, basketball, and community pool. Easy access to the 51 and 101. Make this your home. Please visit in person for the full effect. Nicest rental of this kind on the market!