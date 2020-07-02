All apartments in Phoenix
22110 N 36TH Street

22110 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

22110 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Fantastic like-new single family home in Aviano with spacious back yard. Tons of upgrades. Impeccably maintained. New paint inside and out, new carpet. Granite surfaces everywhere. Huge paver patio, fire pit, built-in barbecue, and water feature. Wide open floor plan provides a perfect party setting. Enormous master closet. Aviano clubhouse facility with gym, tennis, basketball, and community pool. Easy access to the 51 and 101. Make this your home. Please visit in person for the full effect. Nicest rental of this kind on the market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22110 N 36TH Street have any available units?
22110 N 36TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22110 N 36TH Street have?
Some of 22110 N 36TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22110 N 36TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
22110 N 36TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22110 N 36TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 22110 N 36TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22110 N 36TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 22110 N 36TH Street offers parking.
Does 22110 N 36TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22110 N 36TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22110 N 36TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 22110 N 36TH Street has a pool.
Does 22110 N 36TH Street have accessible units?
No, 22110 N 36TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22110 N 36TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22110 N 36TH Street has units with dishwashers.

