Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2211 W Vineyard Rd
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:48 AM

2211 W Vineyard Rd

2211 West Vineyard Road · No Longer Available
Location

2211 West Vineyard Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2211 W Vineyard Rd Available 08/03/19 Vineyard - Single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 3 car garage is nicely located next to a greenbelt area and offers a ot of space with a split floor plan. Split master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks in master bath. The kitchen has black granite countertops. This home has tile floor on all traffic area including hall ways, great room, baths, kitchen and laundry room. Carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen granite tile counter top and stainless appliance.

Move in costs include: $1395 (first month rent), $1395 (security deposit), $250 (administrative fee), plus applicable taxes.

Please use the following link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/902c401042/2211-w-vineyard-rd-phoenix-az-85041

(RLNE5019999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 W Vineyard Rd have any available units?
2211 W Vineyard Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 W Vineyard Rd have?
Some of 2211 W Vineyard Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 W Vineyard Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2211 W Vineyard Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 W Vineyard Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 W Vineyard Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2211 W Vineyard Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2211 W Vineyard Rd offers parking.
Does 2211 W Vineyard Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 W Vineyard Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 W Vineyard Rd have a pool?
No, 2211 W Vineyard Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2211 W Vineyard Rd have accessible units?
No, 2211 W Vineyard Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 W Vineyard Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 W Vineyard Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
