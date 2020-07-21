Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dogs allowed garage stainless steel walk in closets

2211 W Vineyard Rd Available 08/03/19 Vineyard - Single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 3 car garage is nicely located next to a greenbelt area and offers a ot of space with a split floor plan. Split master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks in master bath. The kitchen has black granite countertops. This home has tile floor on all traffic area including hall ways, great room, baths, kitchen and laundry room. Carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen granite tile counter top and stainless appliance.



Move in costs include: $1395 (first month rent), $1395 (security deposit), $250 (administrative fee), plus applicable taxes.



Please use the following link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/902c401042/2211-w-vineyard-rd-phoenix-az-85041



(RLNE5019999)