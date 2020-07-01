All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:05 AM

2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue

2208 West Monte Cristo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2208 West Monte Cristo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Gated Community in Phoenix. Very nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with a full 2 car garage. Home is in great condition and is move in ready. Very clean unit with new carpet. No maintenance patio/yard. Beautiful pool to enjoy in this summer heat. Close to shopping and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have any available units?
2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have?
Some of 2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue offers parking.
Does 2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue has a pool.
Does 2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

