2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Gated Community in Phoenix. Very nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with a full 2 car garage. Home is in great condition and is move in ready. Very clean unit with new carpet. No maintenance patio/yard. Beautiful pool to enjoy in this summer heat. Close to shopping and freeways.