Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2208 E MORROW Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:46 AM

2208 E MORROW Drive

2208 East Morrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2208 East Morrow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
This Dave Brown Mountainside Ranch single level home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and has 1545 SF with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans.The dining area and great room overlooks beautiful backyard.The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, and the bathroom has double sinks with separate shower, tub and private toilet area.The home has dual pane windows, blinds, sunscreens and ceiling fans. There is a two stall garage and electric door opener. This house has mountain views with a North-South exposure. Close to great schools, dining and easy access to the 101 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 E MORROW Drive have any available units?
2208 E MORROW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 E MORROW Drive have?
Some of 2208 E MORROW Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 E MORROW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2208 E MORROW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 E MORROW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2208 E MORROW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2208 E MORROW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2208 E MORROW Drive offers parking.
Does 2208 E MORROW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 E MORROW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 E MORROW Drive have a pool?
No, 2208 E MORROW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2208 E MORROW Drive have accessible units?
No, 2208 E MORROW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 E MORROW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 E MORROW Drive has units with dishwashers.
