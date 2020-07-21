2208 E MORROW Drive

Amenities

This Dave Brown Mountainside Ranch single level home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and has 1545 SF with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans.The dining area and great room overlooks beautiful backyard.The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, and the bathroom has double sinks with separate shower, tub and private toilet area.The home has dual pane windows, blinds, sunscreens and ceiling fans. There is a two stall garage and electric door opener. This house has mountain views with a North-South exposure. Close to great schools, dining and easy access to the 101 freeway.