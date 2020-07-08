All apartments in Phoenix
2205 W Darrel Road
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:00 AM

2205 W Darrel Road

2205 West Darrel Road · No Longer Available
Location

2205 West Darrel Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This spectacular and spacious home has four bedrooms, two baths, and a refreshing pebbletec pool. The home is located in a quiet neighborhood next to a park and just down the street from a second park, yet convenient to Sky Harbor and downtown. A huge great room provides ample living space with an opportunity for a variety of furniture arrangements. Kitchen has granite countertops and upgraded 42'' maple cabinets. Master bedroom and great room both open to the pool, and three other bedrooms provide plenty of privacy. Angle-set ceramic tile and lush carpeting comfort your senses. The backyard is an oasis with an extended patio. Monthly landscaping and pool maintenance provided by the landlord. All appliances are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 W Darrel Road have any available units?
2205 W Darrel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 W Darrel Road have?
Some of 2205 W Darrel Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 W Darrel Road currently offering any rent specials?
2205 W Darrel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 W Darrel Road pet-friendly?
No, 2205 W Darrel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2205 W Darrel Road offer parking?
Yes, 2205 W Darrel Road offers parking.
Does 2205 W Darrel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 W Darrel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 W Darrel Road have a pool?
Yes, 2205 W Darrel Road has a pool.
Does 2205 W Darrel Road have accessible units?
No, 2205 W Darrel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 W Darrel Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 W Darrel Road has units with dishwashers.

