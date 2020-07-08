2205 W Darrel Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This spectacular and spacious home has four bedrooms, two baths, and a refreshing pebbletec pool. The home is located in a quiet neighborhood next to a park and just down the street from a second park, yet convenient to Sky Harbor and downtown. A huge great room provides ample living space with an opportunity for a variety of furniture arrangements. Kitchen has granite countertops and upgraded 42'' maple cabinets. Master bedroom and great room both open to the pool, and three other bedrooms provide plenty of privacy. Angle-set ceramic tile and lush carpeting comfort your senses. The backyard is an oasis with an extended patio. Monthly landscaping and pool maintenance provided by the landlord. All appliances are included.