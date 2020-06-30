All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2202 North 23rd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2202 North 23rd Place
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:25 PM

2202 North 23rd Place

2202 North 23rd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2202 North 23rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cats allowed
Centrally located, 2 bedrooms 2 bath home on large corner lot!. Cute kitchen with plenty of storage, dining room and family room. Tile in all the right places. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups! Close to schools, shopping, and freeways.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25 lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 North 23rd Place have any available units?
2202 North 23rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2202 North 23rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
2202 North 23rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 North 23rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 North 23rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 2202 North 23rd Place offer parking?
No, 2202 North 23rd Place does not offer parking.
Does 2202 North 23rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 North 23rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 North 23rd Place have a pool?
No, 2202 North 23rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 2202 North 23rd Place have accessible units?
No, 2202 North 23rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 North 23rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 North 23rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 North 23rd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 North 23rd Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College