2201 West Paradise Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom house.



Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Gorgeous Tile throughout the house.

Oversized RV gate leading to the huge backyard.

Washer and dryer are included but not warranted for repairs. (not pictured)



This property is a must SEE.



2.3% city of Phoenix Tax has already been added.

Security deposit Is $1280.00 plus a $200.00 non-refundable lease administration fee.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.