Last updated February 16 2020 at 9:28 PM

2201 West Paradise Drive

2201 West Paradise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2201 West Paradise Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom house.

Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Gorgeous Tile throughout the house.
Oversized RV gate leading to the huge backyard.
Washer and dryer are included but not warranted for repairs. (not pictured)

This property is a must SEE.

2.3% city of Phoenix Tax has already been added.
Security deposit Is $1280.00 plus a $200.00 non-refundable lease administration fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 West Paradise Drive have any available units?
2201 West Paradise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 West Paradise Drive have?
Some of 2201 West Paradise Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 West Paradise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2201 West Paradise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 West Paradise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 West Paradise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2201 West Paradise Drive offer parking?
No, 2201 West Paradise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2201 West Paradise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 West Paradise Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 West Paradise Drive have a pool?
No, 2201 West Paradise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2201 West Paradise Drive have accessible units?
No, 2201 West Paradise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 West Paradise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 West Paradise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

