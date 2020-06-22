2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

2201 Roosevelt

Newly renovated complex with many amenities. Apartment will not be ready until the 15th of October. Give us a call to get started! Water sewer and trash is included. Electric (aps) is not included.



Remodeled kitchen cabinets and counter tops, bathroom has modern finishes.

Complex is gated throughout, assigned parking for residents, along with off-street parking for guests. We have a community laundry room available for all residents. Studios have a/c wall units which work great!