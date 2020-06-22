All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12

2201 E Roosevelt St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2201 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
2201 Roosevelt
Newly renovated complex with many amenities. Apartment will not be ready until the 15th of October. Give us a call to get started! Water sewer and trash is included. Electric (aps) is not included.

Remodeled kitchen cabinets and counter tops, bathroom has modern finishes.
Complex is gated throughout, assigned parking for residents, along with off-street parking for guests. We have a community laundry room available for all residents. Studios have a/c wall units which work great!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12 have any available units?
2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12 have?
Some of 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12 currently offering any rent specials?
2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12 pet-friendly?
No, 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12 offer parking?
Yes, 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12 does offer parking.
Does 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12 have a pool?
No, 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12 does not have a pool.
Does 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12 have accessible units?
No, 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College