22004 N 36TH Street
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:17 PM

22004 N 36TH Street

22004 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

22004 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
Single level Aviano Executive home rental in Desert Ridge. You will save hundreds on electric bill with affordable solar lease, which reduces your energy costs by 30%-40%. Professional gas cooktop, double wall ovens, outdoor gas firepit, and low maintenance backyard turf. Walking distance to Pinnacle High School. A+ schools(wildfire elementary school & Explorer Middle school). Landscaping service included in rent. Aviano offers the best in lifestyle communities which includes on site fitness(classes, cardio & weights), heated resort pool, state of the art clubhouse and many parks throughout the community. Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22004 N 36TH Street have any available units?
22004 N 36TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22004 N 36TH Street have?
Some of 22004 N 36TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22004 N 36TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
22004 N 36TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22004 N 36TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 22004 N 36TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22004 N 36TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 22004 N 36TH Street offers parking.
Does 22004 N 36TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22004 N 36TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22004 N 36TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 22004 N 36TH Street has a pool.
Does 22004 N 36TH Street have accessible units?
No, 22004 N 36TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22004 N 36TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22004 N 36TH Street has units with dishwashers.
