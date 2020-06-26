22004 N 36TH Street

Amenities
Single level Aviano Executive home rental in Desert Ridge. You will save hundreds on electric bill with affordable solar lease, which reduces your energy costs by 30%-40%. Professional gas cooktop, double wall ovens, outdoor gas firepit, and low maintenance backyard turf. Walking distance to Pinnacle High School. A+ schools(wildfire elementary school & Explorer Middle school). Landscaping service included in rent. Aviano offers the best in lifestyle communities which includes on site fitness(classes, cardio & weights), heated resort pool, state of the art clubhouse and many parks throughout the community. Owner/Agent.