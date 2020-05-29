220 W Bluefield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

Newly remodeled home is on oversize lot - beautiful solid block construction. 2 bdrm/den, 2 full bath single level home ,with great n/s exposure, is located conveniently near the loop 101 and I-17 freeways! wood burning fireplace- upgraded tile and finishes throughout, French doors, 2 car garage and RV gate and parking. Back yard oasis great for entertaining complete with backyard pebble tec swimming pool with waterfall and swim jets , built in BBQ, putting greens, and covered patio. Low maintenance Desert front landscaping.