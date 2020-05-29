All apartments in Phoenix
220 W Bluefield Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:22 AM

220 W Bluefield Avenue

220 West Bluefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

220 West Bluefield Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Newly remodeled home is on oversize lot - beautiful solid block construction. 2 bdrm/den, 2 full bath single level home ,with great n/s exposure, is located conveniently near the loop 101 and I-17 freeways! wood burning fireplace- upgraded tile and finishes throughout, French doors, 2 car garage and RV gate and parking. Back yard oasis great for entertaining complete with backyard pebble tec swimming pool with waterfall and swim jets , built in BBQ, putting greens, and covered patio. Low maintenance Desert front landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 W Bluefield Avenue have any available units?
220 W Bluefield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 W Bluefield Avenue have?
Some of 220 W Bluefield Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 W Bluefield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
220 W Bluefield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 W Bluefield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 220 W Bluefield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 220 W Bluefield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 220 W Bluefield Avenue offers parking.
Does 220 W Bluefield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 W Bluefield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 W Bluefield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 220 W Bluefield Avenue has a pool.
Does 220 W Bluefield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 220 W Bluefield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 220 W Bluefield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 W Bluefield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

