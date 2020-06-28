21842 N 40TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a fantastic two story home that sits nestled in Phoenix DESERT RIDGE minutes away from 101 freeway, MAYO Clinic, Desert Ridge Market Place and other shopping and dining. Kierland is less then 10 minutes away as well. There is brand new carpet upstairs and downstairs and upgraded beautiful granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Upstairs, you will find a huge loft area! There is wood like flooring upstairs in hallway. The master bathroom showcases garden style shower/tub combo, walkin closet and a private toilet room! All of the bedrooms are a generous size. The backyard has everything you need. It is comprised of the private fenced play pool and desert landscaping! This gem will not last! Come see today.