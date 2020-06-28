All apartments in Phoenix
21842 N 40TH Place

21842 North 40th Place · No Longer Available
Location

21842 North 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a fantastic two story home that sits nestled in Phoenix DESERT RIDGE minutes away from 101 freeway, MAYO Clinic, Desert Ridge Market Place and other shopping and dining. Kierland is less then 10 minutes away as well. There is brand new carpet upstairs and downstairs and upgraded beautiful granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Upstairs, you will find a huge loft area! There is wood like flooring upstairs in hallway. The master bathroom showcases garden style shower/tub combo, walkin closet and a private toilet room! All of the bedrooms are a generous size. The backyard has everything you need. It is comprised of the private fenced play pool and desert landscaping! This gem will not last! Come see today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21842 N 40TH Place have any available units?
21842 N 40TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21842 N 40TH Place have?
Some of 21842 N 40TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21842 N 40TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
21842 N 40TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21842 N 40TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 21842 N 40TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21842 N 40TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 21842 N 40TH Place offers parking.
Does 21842 N 40TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21842 N 40TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21842 N 40TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 21842 N 40TH Place has a pool.
Does 21842 N 40TH Place have accessible units?
No, 21842 N 40TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21842 N 40TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21842 N 40TH Place has units with dishwashers.
