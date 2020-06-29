Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Desert Ridge 21814 N. 40th Way (Tatum & Deer Valley) - This house is going to go quick. Apply on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com. Please call Julie for viewing at 480-966-2170. This house is located in the popular Desert Ridge. 3 bdrm PLUS den with 2.5 bathrooms. Tile and carpet through out. Lots of storage space and a great covered patio leading out to the backyard. All the bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry room that includes the washer and dryer. You pay all utilities and Owner pays for HOA fee.



NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 600. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant. 12 month lease minimum.



Monthly rent is $1595.00. (does not include 2.3% tax $36.68) Security Deposit is $1250. Application fee is $20 ea adult and Pet Fee is $300 non-refundable and restrictions apply (40lbs and under full-grown).



Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Association of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason



