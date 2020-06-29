All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

21814 N. 40th Way

21814 North 40th Way · No Longer Available
Location

21814 North 40th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Desert Ridge 21814 N. 40th Way (Tatum & Deer Valley) - This house is going to go quick. Apply on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com. Please call Julie for viewing at 480-966-2170. This house is located in the popular Desert Ridge. 3 bdrm PLUS den with 2.5 bathrooms. Tile and carpet through out. Lots of storage space and a great covered patio leading out to the backyard. All the bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry room that includes the washer and dryer. You pay all utilities and Owner pays for HOA fee.

NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 600. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant. 12 month lease minimum.

Monthly rent is $1595.00. (does not include 2.3% tax $36.68) Security Deposit is $1250. Application fee is $20 ea adult and Pet Fee is $300 non-refundable and restrictions apply (40lbs and under full-grown).

Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Association of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason

(RLNE3417353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21814 N. 40th Way have any available units?
21814 N. 40th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21814 N. 40th Way have?
Some of 21814 N. 40th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21814 N. 40th Way currently offering any rent specials?
21814 N. 40th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21814 N. 40th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 21814 N. 40th Way is pet friendly.
Does 21814 N. 40th Way offer parking?
No, 21814 N. 40th Way does not offer parking.
Does 21814 N. 40th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21814 N. 40th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21814 N. 40th Way have a pool?
No, 21814 N. 40th Way does not have a pool.
Does 21814 N. 40th Way have accessible units?
No, 21814 N. 40th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21814 N. 40th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 21814 N. 40th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
