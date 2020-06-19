All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 21646 N 44TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
21646 N 44TH Place
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM

21646 N 44TH Place

21646 North 44th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

21646 North 44th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate and upgraded Desert Ridge home. Enter into a spacious Great Room(living and dining) w/ hardwood flooring. 2-tone paint on walls/ base boards added. Overhead ceiling fans. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas stove/ oven, microwave, dishwasher and duel sink and newer Fridge. Kitchen work island. Viatera granite/ quartz type counter tops. Kitchen opens up to large family room w/ stone front fireplace and direct access to outside patio, gazebo area and pool. Double door entry off back bedrooms to private office/ den. Hardwood floors in Master. Newer upgrades all bathrooms w/ tile floors/ tile showers and areas. Newer toilets and plumbing fixtures. Washer & Dryer. Epoxy garage floor. Extended patio and gorgeous pool. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21646 N 44TH Place have any available units?
21646 N 44TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21646 N 44TH Place have?
Some of 21646 N 44TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21646 N 44TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
21646 N 44TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21646 N 44TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 21646 N 44TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21646 N 44TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 21646 N 44TH Place does offer parking.
Does 21646 N 44TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21646 N 44TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21646 N 44TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 21646 N 44TH Place has a pool.
Does 21646 N 44TH Place have accessible units?
No, 21646 N 44TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21646 N 44TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21646 N 44TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College