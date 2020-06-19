21646 N 44TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate and upgraded Desert Ridge home. Enter into a spacious Great Room(living and dining) w/ hardwood flooring. 2-tone paint on walls/ base boards added. Overhead ceiling fans. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas stove/ oven, microwave, dishwasher and duel sink and newer Fridge. Kitchen work island. Viatera granite/ quartz type counter tops. Kitchen opens up to large family room w/ stone front fireplace and direct access to outside patio, gazebo area and pool. Double door entry off back bedrooms to private office/ den. Hardwood floors in Master. Newer upgrades all bathrooms w/ tile floors/ tile showers and areas. Newer toilets and plumbing fixtures. Washer & Dryer. Epoxy garage floor. Extended patio and gorgeous pool. Don't miss this one!