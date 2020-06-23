21606 N 32nd Drive

Amenities

3 Bed/2 Bath Single Level Home with Fresh Paint & New Carpet * Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances * 20'' Travertine Flooring in all the Right Places along with New Upgraded StainMaster Carpet in all the Bedrooms * Vaulted Ceilings * Master Walk-in Closet * Ceiling Fans and 2'' Wood Blinds T/O * Storage Cabinets in the Garage * Low Maintenance Front and Back Yards with a Large Covered Patio in the Back * This Beautiful Home is Conveniently Located on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac Lot in a Very Desirable Northwest Phoenix Neighborhood Just Minutes from I-17 and the Loop 101 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)