2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue

Amenities
Wow! Check out this beautiful courtyard home for rent w/ fresh interior paint, new blinds & new HVAC. This home has what everyone needs...Great Storage Space- in the many closets, along w/ the pantry shelving in the laundry area, & oversized kitchen cabinets. All the bedrooms are on the second level along with a loft space that is ideal, as a study. The oversized master bedroom is completed w/ a walk in closet; adjoining bathroom w/ double sink vanity & walk in shower along w/ a separate commode room for added privacy. Laundry is on the first level. This property offers a complete appliance package w/ stainless steel in the Galley kitchen & front loader washer & dryer. Move in ready, and conveniently located in this hidden gem, gated community. You don't want to miss!