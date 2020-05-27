All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue

2153 West Le Marche Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2153 West Le Marche Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Wow! Check out this beautiful courtyard home for rent w/ fresh interior paint, new blinds & new HVAC. This home has what everyone needs...Great Storage Space- in the many closets, along w/ the pantry shelving in the laundry area, & oversized kitchen cabinets. All the bedrooms are on the second level along with a loft space that is ideal, as a study. The oversized master bedroom is completed w/ a walk in closet; adjoining bathroom w/ double sink vanity & walk in shower along w/ a separate commode room for added privacy. Laundry is on the first level. This property offers a complete appliance package w/ stainless steel in the Galley kitchen & front loader washer & dryer. Move in ready, and conveniently located in this hidden gem, gated community. You don't want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue have any available units?
2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue have?
Some of 2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College