2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Wow! Check out this beautiful courtyard home for rent w/ fresh interior paint, new blinds & new HVAC. This home has what everyone needs...Great Storage Space- in the many closets, along w/ the pantry shelving in the laundry area, & oversized kitchen cabinets. All the bedrooms are on the second level along with a loft space that is ideal, as a study. The oversized master bedroom is completed w/ a walk in closet; adjoining bathroom w/ double sink vanity & walk in shower along w/ a separate commode room for added privacy. Laundry is on the first level. This property offers a complete appliance package w/ stainless steel in the Galley kitchen & front loader washer & dryer. Move in ready, and conveniently located in this hidden gem, gated community. You don't want to miss!