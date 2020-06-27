All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 14 2019 at 1:56 AM

2152 East Nighthawk Way

2152 East Nighthawk Way · No Longer Available
Location

2152 East Nighthawk Way, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Ahwatukee home for lease. Enjoy fabulous mountain views while floating in the backyard pool. Three bedrooms, 2.5 bath two story home in the Foothills. Cute kitchen with lots of cabinets, all appliances, stone counterops, custom tile backsplash and breakfast room. Spacious living room with soaring ceiling. Tile in all the right places. Blinds throughout. Master bedrrom with private deck, walk in closet and full bath. Covered patio, private pool with waterfall feature, corner lot. Two car garage.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply
OR
Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 East Nighthawk Way have any available units?
2152 East Nighthawk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2152 East Nighthawk Way have?
Some of 2152 East Nighthawk Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2152 East Nighthawk Way currently offering any rent specials?
2152 East Nighthawk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 East Nighthawk Way pet-friendly?
No, 2152 East Nighthawk Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2152 East Nighthawk Way offer parking?
Yes, 2152 East Nighthawk Way offers parking.
Does 2152 East Nighthawk Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2152 East Nighthawk Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 East Nighthawk Way have a pool?
Yes, 2152 East Nighthawk Way has a pool.
Does 2152 East Nighthawk Way have accessible units?
No, 2152 East Nighthawk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 East Nighthawk Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2152 East Nighthawk Way does not have units with dishwashers.
