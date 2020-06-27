2152 East Nighthawk Way

Amenities

Beautiful Ahwatukee home for lease. Enjoy fabulous mountain views while floating in the backyard pool. Three bedrooms, 2.5 bath two story home in the Foothills. Cute kitchen with lots of cabinets, all appliances, stone counterops, custom tile backsplash and breakfast room. Spacious living room with soaring ceiling. Tile in all the right places. Blinds throughout. Master bedrrom with private deck, walk in closet and full bath. Covered patio, private pool with waterfall feature, corner lot. Two car garage.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

OR

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

