2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102

Classic retro style in a finely furnished 1960ish block-construction condominium outfitted for up to 7 people.

All you need are your clothes and your toothbrush.

Every detail in the furnishing has been considered to maintain the retro style of the era when the property was built, around 1960. Yet with modern extras such as a 50 inch LCD television, and modern appliances. Easy access directly from the street with no stairs.

Great spacious rooms with top-quality furniture including a dedicated desk in case youve got work to do. Or relax in front of the TV with Amazon Fire Stick/Prime. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel cookware, a full range of utensils and even measuring cups. Fine stoneware tableware along with full sets of glasses and wine glasses.

Beds are all top quality for your comfort and relaxation. 600 thread-count cotton sheets and hypo-allergenic pillows. In the bathroom full sets of fine towels and little details like dispensers containing shampoo and liquid soap. Hair dryer, iron, ironing board--all the household tools are provided.

-- Your master bedroom has a king sized pillow-top premium quality bed (plus its own private bathroom).

-- Your second bedroom has a queen sized premium quality bed and a twin sized high quality bed.

-- The living room couch folds out into a queen sized hide-a-bed with pillow-top mattress.

And if needed a 24 inch high superb queen sized air mattress can be brought in for you, placed in the living room.

A solid table in the dining room will comfortably fit everyone.

High-speed cable wi-fi is provided to connect your devices with the Internet.

Fantastic central location, just half a mile from the Interstate 17 freeway. About 4 blocks from Light Rail Transit with direct access to downtown, sports stadiums, convention center, the airport (via Sky Train monorail), and more. And Christown Spectrum shopping mall is directly across the street from the LRT station, complete with JC Pennys, Target, Walmart, Costco, a multiplex movie theater, and more.

This home is pet-free. With hypoallergenic pillows and bathroom mats this is a great choice for those with allergies.

Pricing adjusts by season:

Nov 1 - April 30: $2395/month, $695/week, $125/day

May 1 - Oct 31: $1975/month, $550/week, $98/day

Visa / Mastercard / Interac (for Canadians) / Cash.