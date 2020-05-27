All apartments in Phoenix
2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102

2150 West Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2150 West Missouri Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Phillipine

Amenities

Classic retro style in a finely furnished 1960ish block-construction condominium outfitted for up to 7 people.
All you need are your clothes and your toothbrush.
Every detail in the furnishing has been considered to maintain the retro style of the era when the property was built, around 1960. Yet with modern extras such as a 50 inch LCD television, and modern appliances. Easy access directly from the street with no stairs.
Great spacious rooms with top-quality furniture including a dedicated desk in case youve got work to do. Or relax in front of the TV with Amazon Fire Stick/Prime. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel cookware, a full range of utensils and even measuring cups. Fine stoneware tableware along with full sets of glasses and wine glasses.
Beds are all top quality for your comfort and relaxation. 600 thread-count cotton sheets and hypo-allergenic pillows. In the bathroom full sets of fine towels and little details like dispensers containing shampoo and liquid soap. Hair dryer, iron, ironing board--all the household tools are provided.
-- Your master bedroom has a king sized pillow-top premium quality bed (plus its own private bathroom).
-- Your second bedroom has a queen sized premium quality bed and a twin sized high quality bed.
-- The living room couch folds out into a queen sized hide-a-bed with pillow-top mattress.
And if needed a 24 inch high superb queen sized air mattress can be brought in for you, placed in the living room.
A solid table in the dining room will comfortably fit everyone.
High-speed cable wi-fi is provided to connect your devices with the Internet.
Fantastic central location, just half a mile from the Interstate 17 freeway. About 4 blocks from Light Rail Transit with direct access to downtown, sports stadiums, convention center, the airport (via Sky Train monorail), and more. And Christown Spectrum shopping mall is directly across the street from the LRT station, complete with JC Pennys, Target, Walmart, Costco, a multiplex movie theater, and more.
This home is pet-free. With hypoallergenic pillows and bathroom mats this is a great choice for those with allergies.
Pricing adjusts by season:
Nov 1 - April 30: $2395/month, $695/week, $125/day
May 1 - Oct 31: $1975/month, $550/week, $98/day
Visa / Mastercard / Interac (for Canadians) / Cash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102 have any available units?
2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102 have?
Some of 2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102 currently offering any rent specials?
2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102 is pet friendly.
Does 2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102 offer parking?
No, 2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102 does not offer parking.
Does 2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102 have a pool?
No, 2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102 does not have a pool.
Does 2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102 have accessible units?
No, 2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 West Missouri Avenue Unit: 102 does not have units with dishwashers.

