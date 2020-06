2150 E BELL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

TENANT JUST MOVED, LANDLORD DOING SOME FIXES. ENJOY THIS GATED COMPLEX WITH COMMUNITY POOL WITH LUSH GROUNDS AND COMMON AREA. HOME HAS EASY ACCESS TO THE 101 & 51 FREEWAY, CLOSE TO DESERT RIDGE AND OTHER SHOPPING. THIS MOVE IN READY 2 BR, 2 BATH CONDO HAS A 1 CAR GARAGE AND HAS BRAND NEW LAMINATE IN THE LIVING ROOM, HALL, BEDROOMS AND STAIRS. AND NEW CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT WITH FULL INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM. CONDO HAS A SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, FORMAL DINING, LIVING ROOM, WALK IN PANTRY AND PRIVATE BALCONY WITH ACCESS FROM BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM. ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. NO DOGS...MAY TAKE ONE CAT. PLEASE NOTE, RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED. WATER/SEWER/TRASH IS BILLED TO TENANT MONTHLY BY OWNER WHICH AVERAGES BETWEEN $40 - $50 DEPENDING ON USAGE