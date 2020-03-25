Come check out this beautiful vintage home with updated systems! This home is located in a charming location, close to so many nearby shops downtown, the lightrail, and easily accessible to the freeways. You won't want to miss this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2144 W STATE Avenue have any available units?
2144 W STATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2144 W STATE Avenue have?
Some of 2144 W STATE Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2144 W STATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2144 W STATE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.