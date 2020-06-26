All apartments in Phoenix
2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue

2143 West Le Marche Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2143 West Le Marche Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Check out this BEATIFUL home located in Northgate!! This two story home features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, fresh paint and GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORING!! Kitchen boasts tons of beautiful cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of counter space. Upstairs you will find a big master bedroom with stand-up shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. Gated community with walking paths, green belts and community pool. Close to shopping, dining and Freeway!!! Schedule your showing today before it is gone!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue have any available units?
2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue have?
Some of 2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue has a pool.
Does 2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
