2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue

Amenities
Check out this BEATIFUL home located in Northgate!! This two story home features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, fresh paint and GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORING!! Kitchen boasts tons of beautiful cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of counter space. Upstairs you will find a big master bedroom with stand-up shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. Gated community with walking paths, green belts and community pool. Close to shopping, dining and Freeway!!! Schedule your showing today before it is gone!!