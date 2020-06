Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous home with 3bed, 2bath, 2 CG, a huge front and back yards with covered patios. Open kitchen to a large living/great room, tile and wood floor in all the right places, All appliances are included. Very convenient, minutes to AMC Deer Valley and Deer Valley Towne Center with tons of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Close to freeway, easy access to I-17 and Loop-101 COME-IN OVER AND TAKE A LOOK TODAY!