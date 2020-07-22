2140 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue

Amenities
Clean and move in ready home in the heart of Ahwatukee located in Mountain Park Ranch with 3 community pool, lit tennis courts, play and grassy areas. Very open light and bright floor plan with tile in all the right places and newly installed carpet, very popular single level floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus a den, vaulted ceilings, large kitchen with large island opens to large family room plus eat-in area. Large master bedroom features huge walk-in closet and bath has separate shower and tub. Great north/south facing lot and refreshing pool.