2140 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

2140 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue

2140 East Mountain Sky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2140 East Mountain Sky Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Clean and move in ready home in the heart of Ahwatukee located in Mountain Park Ranch with 3 community pool, lit tennis courts, play and grassy areas. Very open light and bright floor plan with tile in all the right places and newly installed carpet, very popular single level floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus a den, vaulted ceilings, large kitchen with large island opens to large family room plus eat-in area. Large master bedroom features huge walk-in closet and bath has separate shower and tub. Great north/south facing lot and refreshing pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

