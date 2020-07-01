2139 West Devonshire Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry carport recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 2/1 apartment style with vaulted ceilings, updated paint, wood plank like flooring, updated kitchen with like new appliances, premium corner unit, water/sewer/trash included, onsite laundry, off street parking, walking paths with spectacular canal water views, carport parking, mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.