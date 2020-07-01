All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2139 West Devonshire Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2139 West Devonshire Avenue
Last updated March 17 2020 at 9:58 PM

2139 West Devonshire Avenue

2139 West Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2139 West Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 2/1 apartment style with vaulted ceilings, updated paint, wood plank like flooring, updated kitchen with like new appliances, premium corner unit, water/sewer/trash included, onsite laundry, off street parking, walking paths with spectacular canal water views, carport parking, mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 West Devonshire Avenue have any available units?
2139 West Devonshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2139 West Devonshire Avenue have?
Some of 2139 West Devonshire Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 West Devonshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2139 West Devonshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 West Devonshire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2139 West Devonshire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2139 West Devonshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2139 West Devonshire Avenue offers parking.
Does 2139 West Devonshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2139 West Devonshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 West Devonshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 2139 West Devonshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2139 West Devonshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2139 West Devonshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 West Devonshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2139 West Devonshire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College