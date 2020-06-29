All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

2135 W MAPLE Drive

2135 West Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2135 West Maple Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great open floor plan, Newly Remodeled, Terrific single level home neighborhood, Convenient to I-17 & I-101 Freeway & Loop, Kitchen w/Quartz counter top, new cabinets, back splash, brft bar, SS appliances, FR has a french door to the patio, Security doors front and rear, Newly carpeted and tiled in cool light gray tones, Newly painted inside & out, Master bath w/designer tile; new vanity & fixtures, Huge covered patio, large pool sized yard, RV gate & separate storage shed for your toys, Separate metal storage also, Metal ramada on concrete slab for entertaining, Block fenced, no 2 story's behind, Please No Pets, Renters Insurance Required at Safeco Insurance, Turn key ready for immediate move-in, You will not be disappointed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 W MAPLE Drive have any available units?
2135 W MAPLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2135 W MAPLE Drive have?
Some of 2135 W MAPLE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 W MAPLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2135 W MAPLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 W MAPLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2135 W MAPLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2135 W MAPLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2135 W MAPLE Drive offers parking.
Does 2135 W MAPLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 W MAPLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 W MAPLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2135 W MAPLE Drive has a pool.
Does 2135 W MAPLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2135 W MAPLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 W MAPLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2135 W MAPLE Drive has units with dishwashers.

