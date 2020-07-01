All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:38 AM

2131 West Devonshire Avenue

2131 West Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2131 West Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 2/1 apartment style 16 unit comples with vaulted ceilings, updated paint, wood plank like flooring, updated kitchen with like new appliances, premium corner units, water/sewer/trash included, onsite laundry, off street parking, walking paths with spectacular canal water views, carport parking, mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 West Devonshire Avenue have any available units?
2131 West Devonshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 West Devonshire Avenue have?
Some of 2131 West Devonshire Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 West Devonshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2131 West Devonshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 West Devonshire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2131 West Devonshire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2131 West Devonshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2131 West Devonshire Avenue offers parking.
Does 2131 West Devonshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 West Devonshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 West Devonshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 2131 West Devonshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2131 West Devonshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2131 West Devonshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 West Devonshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2131 West Devonshire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

