Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:03 AM

2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way

2123 East Nighthawk Way · No Longer Available
Location

2123 East Nighthawk Way, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great home nestled in the picturesque Ahwautukee Foothills. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home was just painted and received new carpet. How features dramatic vaulted ceilings, catherdral windows in the Living/Dining room. Eat in kitchen has tile, roomy pantry, built-n desk, breakfast bar and adjacent Family Room. Master Bedroom has full bath, dual sinks, 2 spacious closets, and private balcony. Quiet backyard features bar-b-que, brick patio, mature plants and tranquility for enjoying morning coffee or quite dinners with family or friends. Builti-in storage cabinets in garage, low maintenance front yard. This remarkable home is located in very desirable community, convenient to schools, freeways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way have any available units?
2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way have?
Some of 2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way currently offering any rent specials?
2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way pet-friendly?
No, 2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way offer parking?
Yes, 2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way offers parking.
Does 2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way have a pool?
No, 2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way does not have a pool.
Does 2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way have accessible units?
No, 2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way has units with dishwashers.

