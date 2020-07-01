2123 E NIGHTHAWK Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great home nestled in the picturesque Ahwautukee Foothills. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home was just painted and received new carpet. How features dramatic vaulted ceilings, catherdral windows in the Living/Dining room. Eat in kitchen has tile, roomy pantry, built-n desk, breakfast bar and adjacent Family Room. Master Bedroom has full bath, dual sinks, 2 spacious closets, and private balcony. Quiet backyard features bar-b-que, brick patio, mature plants and tranquility for enjoying morning coffee or quite dinners with family or friends. Builti-in storage cabinets in garage, low maintenance front yard. This remarkable home is located in very desirable community, convenient to schools, freeways and shopping.