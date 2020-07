Amenities

Large Lot, plenty of parking both in garage and parking area. Kitchen has newer features and other updates throughout. 2 Master suites and 1 other bedroom. 1 Bedroom is extra large. No carpet, painted concrete floors throughout for cleanliness and easy maintenance. Close to Light Rail, Christown Spectrum Malll I-17, and Grand Canyon University. Separate tandem garage. Landscaping and alarm included.