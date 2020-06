Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities garage

Come see this Gorgeous 3Bedroom/Plus Den/3 car garage home in Gated community!! Living & Family room. Open Kitchen with lots of cabinets and custom island, granite counter tops! Large back yard w/ pavers throughout low maitnance, Custom Fireplace with seating, pre plumbed for outside kitchen and fire bowl, great for relaxing and entertaining guests. Open floorplan!! Must see!! Front,Back landscaping & HOA monthly fee will be included in monthly rent.