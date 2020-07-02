All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 22 2020 at 6:48 AM

21156 N 36TH Place

21156 North 36th Place
Location

21156 North 36th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Stunning Move in Ready Home in the Gated Community of Fireside at Desert Ridge . Beautiful 3 bedroom with den . All bedrooms are upstairs and den is downstairs /Nice Cabinetry, Granite Counters & Stainless Steele Appliances. Kitchen opens to dining area & the Great Room which is perfect for entertaining. The Master Bedroom has a walk in closet & Dual Vanity Counters in the Master Bath. 2 large Guest Rooms & Guest bath . Close to shopping/fine dining at Desert Ridge, Kierland & Scottsdale Quarter. Close to the 101, 51 & I17 freeways. Great Schools! Great club hose with pool ,spa and exercise facility .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21156 N 36TH Place have any available units?
21156 N 36TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21156 N 36TH Place have?
Some of 21156 N 36TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21156 N 36TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
21156 N 36TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21156 N 36TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 21156 N 36TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21156 N 36TH Place offer parking?
No, 21156 N 36TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 21156 N 36TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21156 N 36TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21156 N 36TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 21156 N 36TH Place has a pool.
Does 21156 N 36TH Place have accessible units?
No, 21156 N 36TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21156 N 36TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21156 N 36TH Place has units with dishwashers.

