21156 N 36TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Stunning Move in Ready Home in the Gated Community of Fireside at Desert Ridge . Beautiful 3 bedroom with den . All bedrooms are upstairs and den is downstairs /Nice Cabinetry, Granite Counters & Stainless Steele Appliances. Kitchen opens to dining area & the Great Room which is perfect for entertaining. The Master Bedroom has a walk in closet & Dual Vanity Counters in the Master Bath. 2 large Guest Rooms & Guest bath . Close to shopping/fine dining at Desert Ridge, Kierland & Scottsdale Quarter. Close to the 101, 51 & I17 freeways. Great Schools! Great club hose with pool ,spa and exercise facility .