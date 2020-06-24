2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Nicest rental you will find! Beautifully remodeled ranch style home with large entertainers backyard and sparkling pool. Mature landscape and fruit trees enhance the beauty of this property. This home has all the modern updates you would find in a brand new home, ready for you to move in now!Nicely appointed master bedroom with a private entrance to the backyard, large updated shower, huge, bright walk in closet....this home will check all the boxes for you. Plank flooring throughout the home, new paint, ceiling fans, light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, etc. Beautiful finishes in every room. This fantastic remodel will not last long! Look and lease today!