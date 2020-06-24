All apartments in Phoenix
2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue

2115 West San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2115 West San Juan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Phillipine

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Nicest rental you will find! Beautifully remodeled ranch style home with large entertainers backyard and sparkling pool. Mature landscape and fruit trees enhance the beauty of this property. This home has all the modern updates you would find in a brand new home, ready for you to move in now!Nicely appointed master bedroom with a private entrance to the backyard, large updated shower, huge, bright walk in closet....this home will check all the boxes for you. Plank flooring throughout the home, new paint, ceiling fans, light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, etc. Beautiful finishes in every room. This fantastic remodel will not last long! Look and lease today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue have any available units?
2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue have?
Some of 2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue offer parking?
No, 2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 W SAN JUAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
