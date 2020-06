Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2111 W. Topeka Drive Available 05/17/19 SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME IN NORTH PHOENIX! - SPACIOUS 4 BED 2 BATH HOME IN NORTH PHOENIX COMING SOON! THIS HOME HAS SEPARATE FAMILY, LIVING AND DINING ROOMS, ALONG WITH AN EAT-IN KITCHEN! HUGE MASTER, W/WALK-IN CLOSET AND BUILT-IN VANITY, TILE THROUGHOUT, EXCEPT FAMILY AND 3 SECONDARY BEDROOMS, LONG ENCLOSED BACK PATIO, AND SIDE ENCLOSED STORAGE AREA!



FEES:

Lease Preparation - $195

Pet Approval - $150

Monthly Administrative - 1%

Sales Tax - 2.3%

DEPOSITS:

Cleaning (refundable) - $200

Pet (Refundable) - $200



