Phoenix, AZ
2110 W KIMBERLY WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2110 W KIMBERLY WAY

2110 West Kimberly Way · No Longer Available
Location

2110 West Kimberly Way, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level phoenix 4/2 house with updated paint, like new carpet, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, expansive family room with fireplace, split master with huge walk in closet, premium over sized cul de sac lot, private pool, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! * The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 W KIMBERLY WAY have any available units?
2110 W KIMBERLY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 W KIMBERLY WAY have?
Some of 2110 W KIMBERLY WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 W KIMBERLY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2110 W KIMBERLY WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 W KIMBERLY WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 W KIMBERLY WAY is pet friendly.
Does 2110 W KIMBERLY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2110 W KIMBERLY WAY does offer parking.
Does 2110 W KIMBERLY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 W KIMBERLY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 W KIMBERLY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2110 W KIMBERLY WAY has a pool.
Does 2110 W KIMBERLY WAY have accessible units?
No, 2110 W KIMBERLY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 W KIMBERLY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 W KIMBERLY WAY has units with dishwashers.
