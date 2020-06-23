2110 W KIMBERLY WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level phoenix 4/2 house with updated paint, like new carpet, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, expansive family room with fireplace, split master with huge walk in closet, premium over sized cul de sac lot, private pool, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! * The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*