All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2109 W MISSOURI Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:41 PM

2109 W MISSOURI Avenue

2109 West Missouri Avenue · (602) 578-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2109 West Missouri Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Camelback Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
LOCATION, LOCATION. LOCATION. Built-in ''Casita'' with private entry on the back by the RV gate. This property is in the heart of the city. Just a short walk to the light rail. Close to work, shopping, and entertainment. BikeScore at 65! Built in 2016 this property features a grand curb appeal, yet very private for those who must have their privacy.Grand front door entrance with 20ft plus archway. Elegant curved stairwell takes you upstairs to the oversized bedrooms, with seating and view balconies on the west & east side of the property. Roomy Kitchen and great room as you enter the house. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Sparkling swimming pool with a fence for safety. Green grass and mature trees for privacy. Enjoy the summer poolside, or taking a nap on a cot by the grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue have any available units?
2109 W MISSOURI Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue have?
Some of 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2109 W MISSOURI Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue offers parking.
Does 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue has a pool.
Does 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2109 W MISSOURI Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Rancho La Fuente
16621 N 25th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity