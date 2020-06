Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

VERY CLEAN AND PRIVATE SINGLE LEVEL CONDO in an excellent location close to I-17 and light rail. ASSIGNED PARKING IN FRONT OF UNIT. SRP averaged $46 last year. Tile throughout, ceiling fans, WALK IN CLOSET and STORAGE CLOSET. Large courtyard. Landscaping, water, sewer, trash and recycle included in rent. Owner may consider one small pet. Security deposit may be split in payments depending on credit. Property is non smoking.