2102 East Shea Boulevard

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated gym pool business center hot tub

Beautiful spacious fully furnished one bedroom one bath newly remodeled. Great location and complex has many amenities.



Gated community has pool and spa overlooking the golf course fitness center business center and is within walkig distance to PV mall and other shopping. Close to AZ 51 Loop 101 minutes from downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale Biltmore Airport. This is UNIQUE- within WALKING distance to all the shopping your heart desires...Wholefoods Bed & Bath restaurants cafes boutiques etc.



Vacation stay, Long term or business rental One bed/one bath 2nd floor Queen bed in bedroom



January thru March electric $100 allowance, basic cable tv and internet combined included and any overage to be paid by renter. Rent



Jan. thru April $3500

May thru Aug. $1600

Sept. thru Nov. $1900

December $2500



$250 nonrefundable cleaning fee

$250 pet fee pet must be approved first



Renter must sign my lease agreement and I will hold a $1000 refundable security deposit