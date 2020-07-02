All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2102 East Shea Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2102 East Shea Boulevard
Last updated November 13 2019 at 9:44 AM

2102 East Shea Boulevard

2102 East Shea Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2102 East Shea Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
business center
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful spacious fully furnished one bedroom one bath newly remodeled. Great location and complex has many amenities.

Gated community has pool and spa overlooking the golf course fitness center business center and is within walkig distance to PV mall and other shopping. Close to AZ 51 Loop 101 minutes from downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale Biltmore Airport. This is UNIQUE- within WALKING distance to all the shopping your heart desires...Wholefoods Bed & Bath restaurants cafes boutiques etc.

Vacation stay, Long term or business rental One bed/one bath 2nd floor Queen bed in bedroom

January thru March electric $100 allowance, basic cable tv and internet combined included and any overage to be paid by renter. Rent

Jan. thru April $3500
May thru Aug. $1600
Sept. thru Nov. $1900
December $2500

$250 nonrefundable cleaning fee
$250 pet fee pet must be approved first

Renter must sign my lease agreement and I will hold a $1000 refundable security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 East Shea Boulevard have any available units?
2102 East Shea Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 East Shea Boulevard have?
Some of 2102 East Shea Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 East Shea Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2102 East Shea Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 East Shea Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 East Shea Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2102 East Shea Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2102 East Shea Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2102 East Shea Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 East Shea Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 East Shea Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2102 East Shea Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2102 East Shea Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2102 East Shea Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 East Shea Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 East Shea Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College