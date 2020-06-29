210 E REDWOOD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Mountain views galore in this charming home. Dramatic entry way, Vaulted ceiling! Updated w/ fresh interior paint, just installed all new stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer & dryer included. New carpet just installed. Easy to maintain grassy yard. You are not going to find a cleaner move in ready rental! Centrally Located in a GATED, GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY! A nice quiet subdivision. Just minutes away from two trail heads of South Mt. Park with over 15,000 acres of hiking and biking trails. Kyrene school district & Desert Vista High School. Close to 3 major banks and supermarket, Walgreens, local restaurants! This rental is in a sought after neighborhood and will go fast!