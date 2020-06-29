All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:34 AM

210 E REDWOOD Lane

210 East Redwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

210 East Redwood Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mountain views galore in this charming home. Dramatic entry way, Vaulted ceiling! Updated w/ fresh interior paint, just installed all new stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer & dryer included. New carpet just installed. Easy to maintain grassy yard. You are not going to find a cleaner move in ready rental! Centrally Located in a GATED, GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY! A nice quiet subdivision. Just minutes away from two trail heads of South Mt. Park with over 15,000 acres of hiking and biking trails. Kyrene school district & Desert Vista High School. Close to 3 major banks and supermarket, Walgreens, local restaurants! This rental is in a sought after neighborhood and will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 E REDWOOD Lane have any available units?
210 E REDWOOD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 E REDWOOD Lane have?
Some of 210 E REDWOOD Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 E REDWOOD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
210 E REDWOOD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 E REDWOOD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 210 E REDWOOD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 210 E REDWOOD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 210 E REDWOOD Lane offers parking.
Does 210 E REDWOOD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 E REDWOOD Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 E REDWOOD Lane have a pool?
No, 210 E REDWOOD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 210 E REDWOOD Lane have accessible units?
No, 210 E REDWOOD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 210 E REDWOOD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 E REDWOOD Lane has units with dishwashers.
