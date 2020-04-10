All apartments in Phoenix
21 W PASADENA Avenue
21 W PASADENA Avenue

21 West Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21 West Pasadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
LUXURIOUS Urban Living within the charming historical neighborhood of Medlock Place and in the highly sought after Madison School District! 2B/2.5B 2 Car Garage This townhome is filled with SPECTACULAR custom finishes, spacious floor plan drenched in natural light with its 19+ ceiling in the great room with gas fireplace. Designer lighting & window treatments, custom cabinets, Carrara marble counters, porcelain tiled floors with Gourmet ''LG'' appliances for the chef in you! Great storage throughout including closets designed by California Closets! HUGE master suite enhanced with its SPA bathroom (walk in rain shower & soaking tub) Guest Bedroom en-suite with a private bathroom. Spacious Loft/Den perfect for your office or cozy space.Private patio BBQ & the Community Pool just steps away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 W PASADENA Avenue have any available units?
21 W PASADENA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 W PASADENA Avenue have?
Some of 21 W PASADENA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 W PASADENA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21 W PASADENA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 W PASADENA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21 W PASADENA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21 W PASADENA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21 W PASADENA Avenue offers parking.
Does 21 W PASADENA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 W PASADENA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 W PASADENA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 21 W PASADENA Avenue has a pool.
Does 21 W PASADENA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21 W PASADENA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21 W PASADENA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 W PASADENA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
