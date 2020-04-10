21 W PASADENA Avenue

Amenities

LUXURIOUS Urban Living within the charming historical neighborhood of Medlock Place and in the highly sought after Madison School District! 2B/2.5B 2 Car Garage This townhome is filled with SPECTACULAR custom finishes, spacious floor plan drenched in natural light with its 19+ ceiling in the great room with gas fireplace. Designer lighting & window treatments, custom cabinets, Carrara marble counters, porcelain tiled floors with Gourmet ''LG'' appliances for the chef in you! Great storage throughout including closets designed by California Closets! HUGE master suite enhanced with its SPA bathroom (walk in rain shower & soaking tub) Guest Bedroom en-suite with a private bathroom. Spacious Loft/Den perfect for your office or cozy space.Private patio BBQ & the Community Pool just steps away