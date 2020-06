Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home. Home is where the heart is and this is where yours will be. On a charming cul du sac street in the heart of North Central this home has so much to offer. From the charming backyard, to the oversized living room and bar area this home checks all the boxes. It is truly an entertainer's dream home. Plus it has been tastefully updated in the right places with something for everyone. Come take a look at all this special house has to offer.