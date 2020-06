Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a gorgeous home for rent with 4 nice size bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with storage cabinets. Go out the French doors to the covered patio and easy to maintain, great looking artificial grass backyard. Kitchen has a nice layout with open access to family room. Full sized side-by-side refridge/freezer. Washer/Dryer, softened and filtered water with RO system. Looking for well qualified tenant that wants to make this house their home.