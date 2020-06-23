20822 N 34TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

NO HOA !!Updated adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath, with newer paint, new tile floors in 2018, open floorplan. Open Kitchen with Stainless appliances and new backsplash, plenty of cabinetry. Guest Bedroom has private access to full guest bath. The Master has a spacious walk in closet and attached 3/4 bath with double sinks. Property can be partially furnished or unfurnished. Laundry in Garage, plus built in shelving for extra storage. Backyard has beautiful view of mountains, extended covered patio, side patio with RV gate, lush green grass for that approved pet (dogs only). Firepit, patio furniture, exterior decor include fountain, potted plants and a storage shed