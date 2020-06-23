All apartments in Phoenix
20822 N 34TH Drive

20822 North 34th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20822 North 34th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
NO HOA !!Updated adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath, with newer paint, new tile floors in 2018, open floorplan. Open Kitchen with Stainless appliances and new backsplash, plenty of cabinetry. Guest Bedroom has private access to full guest bath. The Master has a spacious walk in closet and attached 3/4 bath with double sinks. Property can be partially furnished or unfurnished. Laundry in Garage, plus built in shelving for extra storage. Backyard has beautiful view of mountains, extended covered patio, side patio with RV gate, lush green grass for that approved pet (dogs only). Firepit, patio furniture, exterior decor include fountain, potted plants and a storage shed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20822 N 34TH Drive have any available units?
20822 N 34TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20822 N 34TH Drive have?
Some of 20822 N 34TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20822 N 34TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20822 N 34TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20822 N 34TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20822 N 34TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20822 N 34TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20822 N 34TH Drive offers parking.
Does 20822 N 34TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20822 N 34TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20822 N 34TH Drive have a pool?
No, 20822 N 34TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20822 N 34TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 20822 N 34TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20822 N 34TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20822 N 34TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

