All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 20813 North 39th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20813 North 39th Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20813 North 39th Way

20813 North 39th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20813 North 39th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available TODAY!!!! Gorgeous 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath in highly sought after Wildcat Ridge. This home features a nicely upgraded kitchen with beautiful countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful living and family room. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub shower, and walk-in closet with build-in shelving. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile in all the right places. Small covered patio with large grassy area. Two car garage. This beautiful community offers a playground. Close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the numerous freeways!

Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com
View our available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Qualifications and Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)
- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply
- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
- Visit our website for additional information

*Tenant responsible for changing filters (RO, AC, Refrigerator) & water softener salt, owner can provide washer/dryer for $25/month, tenant can opt out of having landscaping included for $100 less a month, owner can arrange bi-weekly home cleaning service and pest control with negotiable pricing.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Property Management Phoenix AZ

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20813 North 39th Way have any available units?
20813 North 39th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20813 North 39th Way have?
Some of 20813 North 39th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20813 North 39th Way currently offering any rent specials?
20813 North 39th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20813 North 39th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 20813 North 39th Way is pet friendly.
Does 20813 North 39th Way offer parking?
Yes, 20813 North 39th Way does offer parking.
Does 20813 North 39th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20813 North 39th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20813 North 39th Way have a pool?
No, 20813 North 39th Way does not have a pool.
Does 20813 North 39th Way have accessible units?
No, 20813 North 39th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20813 North 39th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20813 North 39th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College