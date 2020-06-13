20813 North 39th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available TODAY!!!! Gorgeous 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath in highly sought after Wildcat Ridge. This home features a nicely upgraded kitchen with beautiful countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful living and family room. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub shower, and walk-in closet with build-in shelving. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile in all the right places. Small covered patio with large grassy area. Two car garage. This beautiful community offers a playground. Close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the numerous freeways!



Qualifications and Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

- Visit our website for additional information



*Tenant responsible for changing filters (RO, AC, Refrigerator) & water softener salt, owner can provide washer/dryer for $25/month, tenant can opt out of having landscaping included for $100 less a month, owner can arrange bi-weekly home cleaning service and pest control with negotiable pricing.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.