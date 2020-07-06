All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 20811 N. 10th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20811 N. 10th Ave.
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

20811 N. 10th Ave.

20811 North 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20811 North 10th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
20811 N. 10th Ave. Available 12/27/19 3 Bedroom home - HUGE backyard with RV - 2 car garage - updated home - Available 12/27/19- sorry no showings until then!

3 bedroom
2 bath
1290 sq ft
Tile in main areas of home
Updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space
Kitchen has bar- open floorplan
Living area/breakfast area/dining area all open
Vaulted ceilings
Fireplace
Ceiling fans
Storage room outside
HUGE back covered patio + side covered patio off kitchen
Large oversized driveway
RV gate
HUGE backyard - low maint landscaping

Resident pays Water/trash, APS

$1345.00 per month rent + tax, $1000 security deposit, $20 application per adult.

12 month lease only. No bad rental history allowed. Foreclosure ok.

Dogs & Cats ok (2 max.) 70lb or under. - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.

Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy. 2.5 times income required. Credit score over 575. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. No housing programs accepted.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, Copy of ID, photo of pet. Incomplete applications may not be processed. Hold deposit of $400 due upon approval.

Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Diana - Call 480-966-2170
Equal housing opportunity

(RLNE2739216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20811 N. 10th Ave. have any available units?
20811 N. 10th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20811 N. 10th Ave. have?
Some of 20811 N. 10th Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20811 N. 10th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
20811 N. 10th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20811 N. 10th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20811 N. 10th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 20811 N. 10th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 20811 N. 10th Ave. offers parking.
Does 20811 N. 10th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20811 N. 10th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20811 N. 10th Ave. have a pool?
No, 20811 N. 10th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 20811 N. 10th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 20811 N. 10th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 20811 N. 10th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20811 N. 10th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College