Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

20811 N. 10th Ave. Available 12/27/19 3 Bedroom home - HUGE backyard with RV - 2 car garage - updated home - Available 12/27/19- sorry no showings until then!



3 bedroom

2 bath

1290 sq ft

Tile in main areas of home

Updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space

Kitchen has bar- open floorplan

Living area/breakfast area/dining area all open

Vaulted ceilings

Fireplace

Ceiling fans

Storage room outside

HUGE back covered patio + side covered patio off kitchen

Large oversized driveway

RV gate

HUGE backyard - low maint landscaping



Resident pays Water/trash, APS



$1345.00 per month rent + tax, $1000 security deposit, $20 application per adult.



12 month lease only. No bad rental history allowed. Foreclosure ok.



Dogs & Cats ok (2 max.) 70lb or under. - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.



Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy. 2.5 times income required. Credit score over 575. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. No housing programs accepted.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, Copy of ID, photo of pet. Incomplete applications may not be processed. Hold deposit of $400 due upon approval.



Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Diana - Call 480-966-2170

