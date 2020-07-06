Amenities
20811 N. 10th Ave. Available 12/27/19 3 Bedroom home - HUGE backyard with RV - 2 car garage - updated home - Available 12/27/19- sorry no showings until then!
3 bedroom
2 bath
1290 sq ft
Tile in main areas of home
Updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space
Kitchen has bar- open floorplan
Living area/breakfast area/dining area all open
Vaulted ceilings
Fireplace
Ceiling fans
Storage room outside
HUGE back covered patio + side covered patio off kitchen
Large oversized driveway
RV gate
HUGE backyard - low maint landscaping
Resident pays Water/trash, APS
$1345.00 per month rent + tax, $1000 security deposit, $20 application per adult.
12 month lease only. No bad rental history allowed. Foreclosure ok.
Dogs & Cats ok (2 max.) 70lb or under. - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.
Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy. 2.5 times income required. Credit score over 575. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. No housing programs accepted.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, Copy of ID, photo of pet. Incomplete applications may not be processed. Hold deposit of $400 due upon approval.
Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Diana - Call 480-966-2170
Equal housing opportunity
(RLNE2739216)