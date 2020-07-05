20810 N 38TH Street

Amenities

WOW! Immaculate home in desirable Wildcat Right. This single level, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a bright & open floor plan. Recently updated with neutral interior & exterior paint, vinyl wood plank flooring (no carpet). The kitchen has quartz counter tops, center island, Stainless Steel Appliances & deep SS Sink. Huge walk in pantry. Both bathrooms have newer light fixtures & faucets. Master bath has separate tub & shower & walk in closet. Nice sized covered patio. Easy care desert landscape. All appliances included. Just steps away from neighborhood park that has Volleyball Court/Basketball Goal & grassy play area. Top rated Paradise Valley Schools. Minutes away from Desert Ridge Marketplace, Restaurants, Theater, shopping. Easy access to the 101 Freeway. 10+!