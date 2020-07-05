All apartments in Phoenix
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20810 N 38TH Street
Last updated January 31 2020 at 5:57 PM

20810 N 38TH Street

20810 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

20810 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
media room
volleyball court
WOW! Immaculate home in desirable Wildcat Right. This single level, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a bright & open floor plan. Recently updated with neutral interior & exterior paint, vinyl wood plank flooring (no carpet). The kitchen has quartz counter tops, center island, Stainless Steel Appliances & deep SS Sink. Huge walk in pantry. Both bathrooms have newer light fixtures & faucets. Master bath has separate tub & shower & walk in closet. Nice sized covered patio. Easy care desert landscape. All appliances included. Just steps away from neighborhood park that has Volleyball Court/Basketball Goal & grassy play area. Top rated Paradise Valley Schools. Minutes away from Desert Ridge Marketplace, Restaurants, Theater, shopping. Easy access to the 101 Freeway. 10+!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20810 N 38TH Street have any available units?
20810 N 38TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20810 N 38TH Street have?
Some of 20810 N 38TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20810 N 38TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
20810 N 38TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20810 N 38TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 20810 N 38TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20810 N 38TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 20810 N 38TH Street offers parking.
Does 20810 N 38TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20810 N 38TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20810 N 38TH Street have a pool?
No, 20810 N 38TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 20810 N 38TH Street have accessible units?
No, 20810 N 38TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20810 N 38TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20810 N 38TH Street has units with dishwashers.

