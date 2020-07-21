All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:09 AM

20803 N 42ND Avenue

20803 North 42nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20803 North 42nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Enjoy the mountain views in this secluded neighborhood. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home with pool. Located in the sought after Arroyo Springs community near freeways, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and area schools. This quiet community and cul-de-sac street offer you a peaceful retreat while keeping you close to area amenities. Open floor plan features split master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, and a pass thru fireplace. Master bedroom has additional exit to back yard and pool. Master bath features double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Kitchen overlooks living area with fireplace, and offers an island with breakfast bar seating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20803 N 42ND Avenue have any available units?
20803 N 42ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20803 N 42ND Avenue have?
Some of 20803 N 42ND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20803 N 42ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20803 N 42ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20803 N 42ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20803 N 42ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20803 N 42ND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20803 N 42ND Avenue offers parking.
Does 20803 N 42ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20803 N 42ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20803 N 42ND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 20803 N 42ND Avenue has a pool.
Does 20803 N 42ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20803 N 42ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20803 N 42ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20803 N 42ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
