20803 N 42ND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Enjoy the mountain views in this secluded neighborhood. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home with pool. Located in the sought after Arroyo Springs community near freeways, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and area schools. This quiet community and cul-de-sac street offer you a peaceful retreat while keeping you close to area amenities. Open floor plan features split master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, and a pass thru fireplace. Master bedroom has additional exit to back yard and pool. Master bath features double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Kitchen overlooks living area with fireplace, and offers an island with breakfast bar seating.