Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20710 N 38TH Street
Last updated January 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

20710 N 38TH Street

20710 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

20710 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
This is a gorgeous inside & out home with an ideal floor plan, 4 bed-rooms, 2.5 baths, formal dining and living room, kitchen overlooking great room, tiles at all right places. The kitchen has a gas cook-top, center island with a breakfast bar. Entertainers' back yard has a sparkling pool, covered patio and a perfect size grassy patch area. Fenced pool, water softener. Short walk to Community Park, basketball & volleyball courts, playground, BBQ. Close to Desert Ridge Marketplace, restaurants, shops, golf, the Loop 101 and SR 51. Paradise Valley School Dist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20710 N 38TH Street have any available units?
20710 N 38TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20710 N 38TH Street have?
Some of 20710 N 38TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20710 N 38TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
20710 N 38TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20710 N 38TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 20710 N 38TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20710 N 38TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 20710 N 38TH Street offers parking.
Does 20710 N 38TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20710 N 38TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20710 N 38TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 20710 N 38TH Street has a pool.
Does 20710 N 38TH Street have accessible units?
No, 20710 N 38TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20710 N 38TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20710 N 38TH Street has units with dishwashers.

