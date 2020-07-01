20710 N 38TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court

This is a gorgeous inside & out home with an ideal floor plan, 4 bed-rooms, 2.5 baths, formal dining and living room, kitchen overlooking great room, tiles at all right places. The kitchen has a gas cook-top, center island with a breakfast bar. Entertainers' back yard has a sparkling pool, covered patio and a perfect size grassy patch area. Fenced pool, water softener. Short walk to Community Park, basketball & volleyball courts, playground, BBQ. Close to Desert Ridge Marketplace, restaurants, shops, golf, the Loop 101 and SR 51. Paradise Valley School Dist.